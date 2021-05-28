$11.84 EPS Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $11.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.97 and the highest is $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $56.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $71.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,230.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,378.23 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,317.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,206.59.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

