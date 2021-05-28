123,123 Shares in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.33% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $789,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Shares of DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.