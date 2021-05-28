$125.65 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post $125.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.09 million to $127.86 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $507,680.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

