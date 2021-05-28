12Ships (TSHP) Price Down 36.6% This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $19.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00081596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.84 or 0.00921989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.77 or 0.09389539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091206 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.