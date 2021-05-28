15,376 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 57,909 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,446,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

