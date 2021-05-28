$155.34 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $155.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $651.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,630. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

