158,016 Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Liquidia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

