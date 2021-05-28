1,625 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

VOX opened at $138.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

