$167.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce sales of $167.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.19 million and the highest is $174.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $679.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

