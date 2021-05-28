1,855 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.82.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $428.87. 1,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,773. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

