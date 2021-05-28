1,876 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.06. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

