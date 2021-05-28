$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Generac stock opened at $326.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

