20,941 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 6,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,585. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

