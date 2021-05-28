21,548 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,589,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

