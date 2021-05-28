$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.74 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $107.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

SFST stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

