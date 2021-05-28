26,050 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

