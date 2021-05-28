2,900 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 3,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.