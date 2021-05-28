29,461 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.