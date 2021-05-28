2,950 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.63. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

