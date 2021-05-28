$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PHM opened at $57.88 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

