360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 45.72%.

QFIN opened at $29.59 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

