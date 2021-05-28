3,836 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $151.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

