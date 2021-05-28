$4.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 105,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,962. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

