4,096 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.