417,530 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Kismet Acquisition Two comprises 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

KAIIU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,110. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.