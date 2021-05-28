$45.77 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.68 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $195.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $212.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.31 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and have sold 99,072 shares worth $1,609,412. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

