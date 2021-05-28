$494.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $494.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

National Vision stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

