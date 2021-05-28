$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report $5.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,716,129. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,390,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

