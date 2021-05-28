$506.98 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $506.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 1,285,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

