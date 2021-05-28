$51.57 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $51.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $52.70 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

