600 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $212.80 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.