670 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

