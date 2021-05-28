70,693 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,400,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.8% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.38. 56,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

