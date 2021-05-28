$708.91 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $708.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.58 million and the highest is $722.50 million. Zynga posted sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 280,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,462,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

