7,476 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

