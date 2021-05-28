762 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.49 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.17 and a 200 day moving average of $414.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

