762 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

