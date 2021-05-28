$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce sales of $81.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.14 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $154,894 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $690.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

