8,961 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

