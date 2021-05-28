9,489 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

