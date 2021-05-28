Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 64,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

