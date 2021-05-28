Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

ABEO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.