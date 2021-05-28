Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.05, but opened at $39.43. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 31,335 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $2,951,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

