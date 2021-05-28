Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.93. 34,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,575. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

