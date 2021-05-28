Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,717,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

