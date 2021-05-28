Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

