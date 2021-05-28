Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
