Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 1,295.5% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $34.30 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.76%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.