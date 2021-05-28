Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 1,295.5% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $34.30 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.76%.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.