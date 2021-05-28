Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $506.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.67 and its 200 day moving average is $480.56. The company has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.