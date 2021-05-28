Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

