Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,415 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Buckle worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,320 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

